Moist Pacific Flow Fuels Weekend Rain and Mountain Snow

Good morning, Idaho!

Scattered showers are already popping up ahead of a passing shortwave this morning. As that system drops from central Washington into the region, the best chance for rain and snow will be over the mountains and the higher terrain south of the Snake Plain and into far southeast Oregon — about a 40–60% chance there. For valley locations, shower chances stay lower, around 20% through this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Snow levels are near valley floors this morning, but will rise to around 4,000 feet by later today. Mountain valleys may see less than an inch, while elevations above 6,500 feet could pick up 1–3 inches.

This system also kicks up a breezy northwest wind — gusts around 25 mph for most, and up to 35 mph along the I-84 corridor through early evening.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we settle into a quiet stretch. A brief ridge builds in, bringing dry, stable weather and highs in the low 40s. Morning fog and low stratus are possible both days, especially in the mountain valleys and across the central Snake Plain, with the potential to drift into the lower Snake by Thursday morning.

By Thursday night, moisture begins to ride over the ridge, setting up the start of a more unsettled pattern.

🌧️ Looking Ahead (Friday Into the Weekend)

A very moist warm front pushes through Friday into Saturday evening, sending snow levels soaring. They’ll start around 4,000–6,000 feet Friday morning — meaning some mountain valleys may open as snow — then rise to 5,500–7,000 feet by Friday night, and approach 8,000 feet as the warm front fully passes. Rain and snow chances ramp up through the day Friday, peaking Friday night into Saturday with 50–70% chances in the lower elevations and 70–90% in the mountains.

Through the rest of the weekend, Pacific moisture keeps streaming into the region with weaker waves bringing additional rounds of rain and mountain snow. Precipitation chances won’t be quite as high as Friday night and Saturday, but totals will still add up: 0.10–0.50” in the valleys and 0.50–1.50” in the mountains, with even higher amounts possible along the highest peaks. Above 6,000–7,000 feet, this means heavy snow. (skiers and snowboarders rejoice)

Snow levels will fluctuate a bit with each passing impulse, but should average 5,000–7,000 feet through Sunday.

Idaho News 6