Moderating temperatures this week

After below-freezing temperatures Tuesday Morning it has been a comfortably cool afternoon. More frost is likely overnight into Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s

On Wednesday the valley should top 60 after the morning frost.

Clouds will be on the increase for Thursday with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s. Showers are possible Thursday evening and night.

Clearing on Friday with highs in the low 60s.

The warmup gets going on Saturday with a high in the low 70s but there will be lots of morning clouds before the sun appears later in the day.

On Sunday, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s with a mix of sun & afternoon clouds. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

