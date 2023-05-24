Mixed weather in southern Idaho Wednesday

Wednesday is setting up to be a nice day in southwestern Idaho as most of the low pressure activity is concentrated towards the eastern side of the state. In Boise, expect highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. We'll see sunnier conditions this afternoon. A pretty nice day!

Other areas, not so much. Waves of showers & storms continue to move across the region from southwest to northeast. We do have a marginal threat of severe weather passing through the Magic Valley and east central mountains. This means we could see a few intense storms in the area that bring hail, heavy rain, and gust winds. These storms will be limited in their impact, however.

Stormy conditions persist through our extended forecast and that means you might need to account for rain for your Memorial Day weekend!