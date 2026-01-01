Mixed precipitation and unsettled weather to start the New Year

Happy New Year, Idaho! Wishing you all health and happiness as we head into 2026. 🎉

A storm system off the California coast will bring increasing moisture into the region today. Showers are expected to develop around lunchtime and continue on and off through the afternoon and evening.

The main impacts will be across the Lower Treasure Valley into eastern Oregon, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Travel could be slick at times due to mixed precipitation, with about a 30% chance of freezing rain in the Baker Valley. Use extra caution if you’re heading out today.

Unsettled weather continues into the weekend as persistent southwesterly flow keeps moisture streaming into the region.

Snow levels will fluctuate, starting near 4,500 feet on Thursday and rising to around 6,000 feet by Friday morning. Some mountain bases could pick up an inch or two, but the bulk of the snowfall will favor mid-mountain elevations and higher. Mountain locations and ski resorts can expect 5–8 inches of snow through Sunday.

This unsettled pattern lingers into Monday, with drier and cooler conditions returning by the middle of next week.

