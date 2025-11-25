Mixed precipitation expected as colder weather moves in

Good morning, everyone!

Mother Nature is finally delivering some colder weather along with a bit of snow and rain this week.

This Week:

We’re starting the day 8–15° colder after Monday’s cold front, with the coldest air moving out later today. A Pacific warm front brings light snow to the West Central Mountains from late today through Wednesday, while the valleys stay dry but cloudy. Some northern areas up to 5,500 ft may see a rain/snow mix. Snow tapers Wednesday into Thursday.

Idaho News 6

Thanksgiving Day:

Thanksgiving starts off mostly cloudy and cool, with spotty light snow lingering over the mountains early. Most places should stay dry during the day, but a new cold front arrives Thursday night, bringing increasing precipitation and lowering snow levels back down to around 4,800 ft—meaning some of that rain will change to snow in the mountains.

Idaho News 6

The Weekend:

A Friday cold front brings a cooling trend. Valley highs fall from the upper 40s/low 50s on Friday to the upper 30s/low 40s this weekend. Snow levels drop from 3,000–4,000 ft Friday to 2,000–3,000 ft Saturday and Sunday. Expect mixed precipitation Friday, rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains Saturday, and a small chance of mountain snow early Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look drier and slightly warmer before another system arrives late Tuesday with cooler temps and more widespread precipitation.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/?hl=en

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thanksgiving Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.