Milder Weather for the End of the Week

Sunshine will be more prevalent over the next couple of days and temperatures will be quite mild.

I expect sunshine for a good part of Friday in the valley with temperatures rising to near 70 degrees with light wind. In Valley County, however, there will be lots of clouds with a good chance of afternoon showers.

On Saturday most areas should break out into some sunshine mixed with some clouds. and will continue to be mild with highs well into the 60s. By Saturday night there will be some showers in the central mountains and possibly in the valley.

On Sunday, more clouds are likely and there is a chance of showers in all locations, especially the central mountains.