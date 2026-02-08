Mild winter weekend ends with showers moving in

Our mild winter continues with abnormal temperatures sticking around for the weekend, but showers and cooler weather moves in very soon.

Skies started very clear Saturday, but clouds soon took over and will continue into Sunday as a front makes its way into the U.S.

Oregon is getting some nice rain, and Idaho will start to see showers Sunday afternoon.

Along with this rain comes cooler weather. 60's turn into upper 40's across the board this week. Things dry up heading into Monday, with chances of showers going into Tuesday for some parts of southern Idaho.

When it comes to extended outlooks, there is hope for this winter to be saved. The middle to later part of February is trending to see normal temperatures for this time of year and wetter than normal conditions, which we desperately need.

Enjoy the rest of the nice temperatures; cooler conditions move in Monday.