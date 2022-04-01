Mild weekend weather ahead for southern Idaho

A mild weekend for weather is in store for southern Idaho with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s in our valleys.

Saturday morning a cold front will allow some precipitation to land in the West Central Mountains in the morning - about a 30% chance of snow in McCall for example. Up in the mountains we'll of course see cooler temperatures, high temps ranging in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

After that we'll have some precipitation on Monday, about 70% chance of showers in the Treasure Valley. Because the system is tracking a bit north, Magic Valley is projected at about a 20% chance of rain.

Next week temps will stay fairly cool with more sunny days in store. Later in the week we're tracking a temporary jump in temps back up to the 70s.