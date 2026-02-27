Mild Weekend Ahead with Shower Chances Before Active Pattern Continues Next Week

A pleasant and mild weekend is on tap for the region, though shower chances will develop Saturday night into Sunday as a weather system approaches from the California coast. Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend, continuing the spring-like feel that has characterized much of late February.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees before clouds begin increasing Saturday as the approaching system pushes clouds northward. Light precipitation will break out along a warm front late Saturday into Sunday, though rainfall amounts will be modest for most areas. Southern areas along the Nevada border have a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with some higher-resolution weather models hinting at storm development across southeast Oregon spreading eastward along the Idaho-Nevada border.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 2/27/26

The weekend system will be relatively weak, with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Areas to the south and west will see slightly higher amounts. Snow levels will rise to between 6,000 and 8,000 feet by Sunday afternoon, keeping any snow accumulation limited to only the very highest elevations.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern stays active. Lingering precipitation chances Monday will give way to a beautiful sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 60s across parts of the Snake Basin - likely the warmest day of the period. Enjoy it while it lasts, because a potent cold front is expected to push through Wednesday afternoon, bringing rain and eventually dropping snow levels to 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Thursday. Snow showers will continue over higher terrain Thursday before conditions dry out Friday between systems. The following weekend looks to bring a return to cooler and more unsettled weather.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

High snow levels through the weekend will limit fresh snowfall to only the highest peaks. The more significant opportunity for ski areas comes with the cold front Wednesday, which will drop snow levels to 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Thursday, potentially bringing fresh snow to mountain resorts. Snow showers over higher terrain Thursday will add to accumulations before conditions dry out Friday.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light wind.

Saturday

Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Calm wind.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers overmight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Sunny, very mild and pleasant, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.