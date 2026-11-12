Mild weather replaced by cooler, wetter conditions

Near-Record Warmth Gives Way to Friday Night Rain, Quiet Weekend Ahead. After a stretch of unseasonably warm, dry weather, a quick-moving Pacific cold front will sweep across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon on Friday night—bringing a burst of valley rain, high-elevation snow, and gusty winds before clearing out for a comfortable, mostly dry weekend.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 11/12/26

Warm and Breezy Friday Ahead of the Front

A strong upper-level ridge centered near the Continental Divide keeps warm southerly airflow locked in through Friday afternoon. High temperatures will climb near 68°F in the Treasure Valley—challenging daily record highs—under increasing afternoon clouds.

As a deep upper-level low approaches the Pacific Northwest coast late Friday, surface winds will pick up ahead of the incoming cold front:

Treasure Valley: Southeast winds of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph .



Southeast winds of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts up to . Open Areas (Southeast Oregon & Far Southwest Idaho): Stronger gusts of 35 to 50 mph, peaking in remote parts of southern and western Harney County, Oregon.



Quick-Hitting Rain Friday Night

The cold front will push into central Oregon Friday afternoon and track east across southwest Idaho overnight, delivering a 100% chance of showers—primarily before 4:00 AM Saturday. Because the system weakens as it moves inland, rainfall will be relatively brief and taper off from west to east by early Saturday morning.

Valley Rainfall: 0.10 to 0.25 inches expected across the lower elevations of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.



expected across the lower elevations of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. Mountain Snow: Higher terrain will pick up 0.20 to 0.50 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation. Snow levels will start above 7,000 feet and drop to 5,500–6,500 feet behind the front, keeping any accumulating snow confined to upper mountain peaks.



Mostly Dry and Mild Over the Weekend

Once the front exits early Saturday, high pressure quickly rebuilds overhead—leaving weekend plans largely unaffected by wet weather.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and noticeably cooler, with highs dropping 10 to 15 degrees to around 55°F (still several degrees above seasonal norms). Winds ease to 3–7 mph in the Treasure Valley, though gusts of 15–30 mph will linger in the Magic Valley.



Mostly sunny and noticeably cooler, with highs dropping 10 to 15 degrees to around (still several degrees above seasonal norms). Winds ease to 3–7 mph in the Treasure Valley, though gusts of 15–30 mph will linger in the Magic Valley. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies continue through the daytime with highs rebounding near 60°F. The next weather system won't arrive until late Sunday night, bringing just a 30% chance of light showers after 11:00 PM.



High Winds and Massive Surf Batter the Pacific Northwest Coast

While inland valleys see only a brief shot of rain, the parent storm system moving onshore from the Gulf of Alaska is generating dangerous marine and coastal conditions along the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Dangerous Surf & Sneaker Waves: High Surf Warnings and Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect along stretches of the Oregon and Washington coasts. Powerful westerly swells are driving breakers of 25 to 35 feet along the coast (with the highest surf peaking Friday into Saturday), creating extreme sneaker-wave hazards, beach erosion, and tidal overflow flooding.



High Surf Warnings and Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect along stretches of the Oregon and Washington coasts. Powerful westerly swells are driving along the coast (with the highest surf peaking Friday into Saturday), creating extreme sneaker-wave hazards, beach erosion, and tidal overflow flooding. Coastal Wind Gusts: Southerly winds along the coastline and offshore waters are ramping up to 25 to 35 knots (30 to 40 mph) with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph—and locally over 60 mph along exposed headlands from southern Oregon into northern California.



Looking Ahead to Next Week

A more active, cooler pattern returns early next week. Another trough brings a 50% chance of showers on Monday with highs near 54°F, followed by lingering light showers and patchy morning fog Tuesday. By late Wednesday into Thursday, a colder upper-level system arrives, dropping daytime highs into the upper 40s and lowering snow levels to 3,500–5,000 feet—bringing a chance of mixed rain and snow showers down toward the valleys.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light southeast wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the evening.

Friday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.