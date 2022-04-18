Mild weather gives way to scattered showers

A cold front will cross the Boise area in the pre-dawn hours with showers then lots of clouds & cooler weather followed by showers just after sunset. The high temp on Tuesday will be in the mid-50s.

The valley will have a break in the showers for most of Wednesday with temperatures rebounding into the 60s followed by showers on Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures fall back to the mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

On Friday there is a slight chance of a shower and it will be breezy with temperatures holding just shy of 60.

Saturday looks to be breezy as well but there should be a decent amount of sunshine. Sunday may be a bit milder in the low 60s with a mix of sun & clouds.

