Mild weather continues here as brush fire spreads across Southern California. Here's the latest updates.

As we continue to move through the morning together, the inversion will bring about a few foggy spots this morning. Primarily around the West Central Mountains and into Jordan Valley. Visibility has dropped as low as 1/4 mile. Drive with caution and continue to bundle up- morning lows look pretty seasonable, touching near 28°F across the area this morning!

Idaho News 6

An upper level ridge continues to sit over the pacific northwest bringing about dry and mild conditions for the week ahead. However, models are picking up a light dusting incoming Friday night. At the moment it looks fairly widespread, with the lowest elevations gaining near an inch, maybe even a little less. Mountains may see anywhere from 1"-4"!

Idaho News 6 Friday nights outlook for snow

At the moment the weekend looks to remain calm and dry, but it's possible we could see light snow showers continue at all elevations.

Either way start buckling up for the cold weather, temperatures are returning near seasonable!

Idaho News 6

California Fires Updates

High pressure has brought about mild conditions within Idaho. For California this is aiding in creating strong winds, commonly known as the Santa Ana winds. These specific conditions occur when High Pressure sits over the Great Basin, flowing into an area of low pressure. Gusts as of this morning have been reported to be near 80 mph. Much of the area will continue to face these gusty conditions through mid-day, with red flag warnings lasting through Friday afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Santa Ana winds have ignited brush fire in the Pacific Palisades, putting families and homes at risk. Evacuations have been made and the red flag warning will continue over much of southern California through Friday afternoon.

As of this morning 2 major fires have ignited:

The Palisades fire, sitting at about 2,900+ with 0% containment. The other large fire, Eaton fire sits at about 1,000 acres with 0% containment.

Keep our neighboring states in your thoughts and prayers

As always take care of yourself, and others.

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/