Mild weather continues!

The smoke that's settled into southern Idaho today will be clearing out by the evening due to a shift in weather patterns.

The ridge of high pressure currently sitting over the western United States and pushing into British Columbia will widen tomorrow largely mellowing out the southwesterly flow of wind/ smoke.

Not a lot of cloud cover going on with the associated high-pressure, so lots of sunshine in store for tomorrow!

Temperatures will reach the low- to mid-70s tomorrow in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above normal.

Through the week, the weather patterns remain largely the same - meaning this 70 degree weather and sunshine is set to continue! Enjoy!