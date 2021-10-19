Mild through Thursday, Cooler & Wetter this Weekend

Temperatures remain above normal with Thursday reaching the mid-70s!

For Wednesday there will be a chance for a passing shower or sprinkle with highs in the mid-60s.

On Friday rain will be approaching but may not make it into Ada County until late afternoon or early evening.

Over the weekend rain will fall in the valleys but much of it may fall at night with periods of dry weather at times during the day.

In the mountains, snow levels will be lowering and heavy snow is likely above 6000 feet by Monday lasting through much of next week.