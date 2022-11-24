Mild Thanksgiving weather

Happy Thursday and happy Thanksgiving! It's going to be a nice holiday weather-wise.

A ridge of high pressure settles in over the region keeping those inversions in place - an Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect. We'll see some early morning fog in the Treasure Valley and areas of the west central Mountains.

Other than that, today's weather will be sunny and mild in the region. Temperatures warm up to the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll have a little bit of an easterly breezy throughout the day.

We'll see some overnight moisture in the area on Friday/Saturday. Tracking rain and snow starting late Friday night around 7PM. We'll see some strong afternoon winds Saturday as an aftermath of the cold front.

More low pressure moisture will arrive in the region Sunday and carry us through next week.