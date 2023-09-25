Mild temperatures through Tuesday, then cool and unsettled

It was a pleasant weekend with fairly typical early fall temperatures. Summer tries to make one last hurrah on Monday as temperatures climb well into the 80s in the Treasure Valley.

A stormy system will approach the Pacific Northwest later today. As it moves closer, a gusty breeze develops throughout eastern Oregon and Idaho. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible in Malheur and Owyhee counties, and up to 30mph in the Treasure Valley. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday for Malheur and Owyhee counties due to strong winds and low relative humidity leading to critical fire danger. Any spark could result in a rapidly spreading fire during Monday afternoon and evening.

The low pressure system gradually moves inland throughout the week, cooling the temperatures and increasing rain chances.