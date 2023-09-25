Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild temperatures through Tuesday, then cool and unsettled

Posted at 7:08 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 09:15:20-04

It was a pleasant weekend with fairly typical early fall temperatures. Summer tries to make one last hurrah on Monday as temperatures climb well into the 80s in the Treasure Valley.

High Temperatures Monday

A stormy system will approach the Pacific Northwest later today. As it moves closer, a gusty breeze develops throughout eastern Oregon and Idaho. Wind gusts up to 40mph are possible in Malheur and Owyhee counties, and up to 30mph in the Treasure Valley. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday for Malheur and Owyhee counties due to strong winds and low relative humidity leading to critical fire danger. Any spark could result in a rapidly spreading fire during Monday afternoon and evening.

Red Flag Warning

The low pressure system gradually moves inland throughout the week, cooling the temperatures and increasing rain chances.

Boise 7-day

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018