Mild, mostly cloudy and breezy conditions this week

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Boise Almanac
Posted at 7:18 AM, Nov 13, 2023
Unseasonable warmth prevailed for the weekend with a high temperature of 66° in Boise on Sunday. The warm temperatures continue into the work week as a storm system is stalled out over the Pacific placing Idaho under a moist southwest flow. There will be an abundance of cloud cover and breezy conditions each day.

There is a slight risk for a shower Tuesday night, but otherwise remaining fairly dry. Regardless of the clouds, temperatures spike 10-15° above seasonal average through Wednesday. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect through 11:00 AM Wednesday for the Lower Treasure Valley and Upper Weiser River as inversions will strengthen leading to poor air quality and locally cooler temperatures.

Towards the end of the week, more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures are expected. During the weekend, a low pressure system begins to move inland into the Pacific Northwest. Wind ramps up and temperatures will cool closer to normal by Sunday and next Monday.

