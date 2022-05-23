Watch
Mild Monday previews warm week ahead

Posted at 8:53 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 10:53:55-04

Monday's temperatures are mild but comfortable, reaching the upper 60s and low 70s in the valleys of southern Idaho.

Cloud cover today is varied with sunshine

There is a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon due to some instability in the atmosphere, but it the action is mostly concentrated in northern and central Idaho.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure builds over the region. On Thursday expect temperatures pushing 90 degrees!

After that we will experience yet another cool down.

