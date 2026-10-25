Mild fall weather ahead with spotty chances of rain to kick off the week

We kick off the week with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, reaching 66 on Sunday and 65 on Monday, with a 30% chance of showers late Monday into Monday night.

Cooler air settles in for the middle and end of the week, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s and a few low-end chances for showers returning Thursday night through Saturday, while overnight lows dip into the 30s most nights.

Extended Forecast

Clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping to 35 degrees and calm winds.

Sunday: Watch for areas of frost before 10 a.m., then plenty of sunshine with a high near 66 degrees. Winds remain light.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 41.

Monday: 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees.

Monday night: 30% chance of showers continues, mainly before 9 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 38 degrees.

Tuesday: Skies stay partly sunny with a cooler high near 57 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows around 38 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny conditions and a high near 60 degrees.

Thursday night: 30% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees.

Friday: 20% chance of showers under partly sunny skies, with afternoon highs near 57 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 33 degrees.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers along with patchy fog early. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees.

