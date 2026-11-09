Mild conditions continue; when will we see cooler and wetter weather?

BOISE, Idaho — Southern Idaho is still on a stretch of clear skies and warmer-than-normal weather. When will we see the rain and the cold finally arrive?

The quick answer to that question is not this week.

Consistent 60s and clear skies will continue throughout our region, with mountain ranges breaking into the 50s. Watch out for the middle of the week to potentially set record daytime highs.

On Wednesday, Boise and surrounding cities could see record-breaking daytime highs as we reach our peak on Veterans Day. Temperatures will break into the 70s and clear weather will tag along too.

Temperature-wise, there isn't much of a shift beyond this week. The warmer-than-normal trend continues into the middle of the month, but we should see showers start to increase by next week, so enjoy the dry weather while you can.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend. Dry and mild weather is expected for the workweek.