Mild and dry weather carries over into 2024

High pressure continues to prevent any substantial precipitation from reaching Idaho. Mild and dry conditions carry over into 2024 with daytime highs holding steady in the low to mid 40s for the Treasure Valley.

Another system will approach the area today bringing increased cloud cover and gusty winds, especially for locations east of Boise into the Magic Valley. A few showers may reach eastern Oregon and far western Idaho by Saturday evening, with scattered precipitation in the mountains on New Year's Eve.

Temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 30s by midnight as we ring in the new year with dry conditions expected. New Year's Day will feature partly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures.

Wednesday brings the first chance of precipitation in 2024, with scattered snow showers possible across all elevations.