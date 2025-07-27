Midweek warm is coming for Idaho

The nice weekend continues for Idaho, but the middle of the week will see a climb. Here is the upcoming forecast.

The work week is gearing up to be a warm one as temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90's so be ready for the heat. In comparison to what we have already seen, though, it is nice not to be in the triple digits.

That being said, extended forecasting is showing an August warm-up that could see some very warm conditions. Currently, parts of the central and eastern United States are seeing an impressive heat wave. That heat is being caused by a high-pressure ridge that looks to shift as July comes to a close.

Signs are indicating this could make a move closer to Idaho, which means very hot conditions for us, so do not be surprised by an impressive warm up. Below is your extended forecast. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.