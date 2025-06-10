Mid-week storms will bring on a chance of strong to severe storms

Idaho News 6

Happy Tuesday!

Prepare for another hot day ahead, the heat advisory remains in place through 10 pm tonight for the lower Treasure Valley. The good news is that the ridge keeping us near triple digits will shift to the east.

Right behind that, we will be tracking strong to severe storms into Wednesday afternoon. A disturbance will move in from the West today, bringing a chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers to Southern Idaho.

By Wednesday, a marginal risk will be over the area. While a marginal risk is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, it's important to note that strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible into Wednesday afternoon. The threat with the severe weather will be strong wind gusts, localized heavy downpours, the possibility of wildfires, hail, and debris flow over previous burn scars. Remember the phrase "when thunder roars, go indoors".

The back end of the week looks a lot quieter, with temperatures sitting in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

