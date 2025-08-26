Mid-week storms call for Flash Flood Watch

Happy Tuesday!

Expect a cool, cloudy, and hazy start to your day… then keep an eye out for a few isolated storms popping up this afternoon and evening.

Idaho News 6 Heavy Rainfall could trigger Flash Flooding or debris flows near wildfire burn scars. Localized street flooding is possible with heavier storms.

A flash flood watch is in effect across SW Idaho through Wednesday Evening. Remain weather aware through the day ahead!

Monsoonal moisture continues to funnel into the region, bringing daily storm chances through Thursday. The biggest concern will be heavy rainfall — especially on Wednesday, when the atmosphere is loaded with near-record levels of moisture.

Most areas will see between a quarter inch and an inch of rain through Friday morning, but the central Idaho mountains — including spots near McCall and Lowman — could pick up 1 to 2 inches. That means localized flash flooding is possible, especially in burn scars, steep terrain, and low-lying urban areas.

With widespread clouds and rain, temperatures will stay well below normal through mid-week. But by Friday into the weekend, conditions dry out and warm back up as high pressure rebuilds, putting us a few degrees above normal heading into next week.

