Memorial Day Weekend looks stunning as temperatures are set to soar

Idaho is kicking off the holiday weekend with some gorgeous conditions. Nice and clear skies and great temperatures are mostly here to stay. However, a few scattered showers could impact select areas throughout the weekend.

Here is your forecast:

Stanley, Kethcum, and most parts of the Eastern Central Mountains could receive showers in the afternoon, with more arriving Monday afternoon too. The Magic Valley has a chance at showers Monday afternoon as well, but rain is tracking just below the Twin Falls region, so there's a decent chance they stay dry.

Outside of that, amazing skies and temps in the 80s are on the way for most of Idaho.

Look out for later in the week as our region takes a significant climb in terms of high temperatures, with a chance of reaching the 90s by Thursday. Next weekend is already looking clear and hot, so you might want to get your plans arranged in advance.

Have a lovely holiday weekend and get out and enjoy the great weather!