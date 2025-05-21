Memorial day weekend looks nice and toasty, here's what you need to know

Happy Hump day Idaho! I hope you've enjoyed the stretch of cool afternoons. Summertime heat is on the way, temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s into Memorial Day.

Before the heat ramps up, heads-up for my folks in the Easter Magic Valley: a frost advisory is in place through 10 a.m today. Be sure to take care of any sensitive plants!

Idaho News 6

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69, light and calmer winds.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/