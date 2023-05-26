Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with some active weather

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Posted at 4:53 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 06:58:19-04

Temperatures remain steady hitting the 70s in the lower valleys once again Friday. Scattered showers and t-storms will return this afternoon.

This morning, the Treasure Valley has a slight chance of seeing some precipitation but as scattered showers return to the region after 21 PM, that chance will go up to 30%. It will be partly cloudy today with a high around 78.

The Magic Valley is seeing a bit more action with a 70% chance of rain with t-storms developing after noon. Rain totals are estimated to be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018