Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with some active weather

Temperatures remain steady hitting the 70s in the lower valleys once again Friday. Scattered showers and t-storms will return this afternoon.

This morning, the Treasure Valley has a slight chance of seeing some precipitation but as scattered showers return to the region after 21 PM, that chance will go up to 30%. It will be partly cloudy today with a high around 78.

The Magic Valley is seeing a bit more action with a 70% chance of rain with t-storms developing after noon. Rain totals are estimated to be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.