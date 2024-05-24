Watch Now
Memorial Day Weekend is here let's get you ready for it here's the latest forecast

Posted at 3:56 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 05:56:29-04

Happy Friday Idaho

This morning temperatures will remain on the cooler side, grab a light jacket heading out the door! By the afternoon you won't want it temperatures in the Valley floors will be brushing towards the 70s, with 60s for the mountains! If you had any memorial day activities planned outside today, enjoy all the sunshine!

Tonight clouds will begin to build in ahead of the next system. Showers will push through the Treasure Valley tonight, bringing snow showers to the mountains Saturday Morning. Good news is a lot of the moisture Valley floors will get, will be overnight. However, this system will cause temperatures to drop back to the upper 60s along valley floors with winds increasing. This will make Saturday breezy and cool. It won't be the best day for any memorial day barbecues.

If you are planning a barbecue, or wanting to hit the pool. We've got plenty of warm weather on the way, Memorial day itself will be 80 and sunny! As of now Tuesday is looking to be the warmest day of next week with temperatures sky rocketing to the upper 80s. I'm ready for it, bring on the heat mother nature!

Remember to take care of yourself and others

Have a great holiday weekend Idaho

