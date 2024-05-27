Memorial Day is here let's get you ready for it here's the latest forecast

Memorial Day is here, let's get you ready for the day and the week ahead!

A beautiful memorial day is ahead of us. Waking up temperatures across the Valley Floors will remain in the 50s, with mountains in the 40s. If you are heading for that memorial day jog, go before lunch time when temperatures are on the cooler side. Temperatures will warm to the 80s around 2 pm. Friendly reminder to stay hydrated and lather up the sunscreen today.

Tomorrow, temperatures will remain nice and warm. However, daytime heating and an approaching upper level trough give us the ingredients for severe thunderstorms. It's possible that these storms can hold wind gusts up to 60 mph. If you are planning to travel back into town from the long weekend, please remain weather aware. Stay up to date here or with the Idaho News 6 app.

Late Tuesday night, a cold front will move in dropping temperatures near normal, and produce breezy winds for Wednesday.

The back half of the week remains dry and sunny with temperatures climbing back to the 80s by Saturday.

