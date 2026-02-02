McCall Winter Carnival sees clear skies continuing into this week

Our mild winter continues on into February with clear weather and above average conditions.

Skies over Idaho didn't break their dry streak as we changed months, and our streak isn't set to change until the middle of the month. Our next shot at showers is next Sunday, with low chances moving in. The next week, at least until Saturday, stays clear.

There is a chance for the valley floors to see inversion-like conditions Wednesday through Friday. This means morning fog will be prevalent. Temperatures, though, are in 50s across the board, so nice afternoons are expected.

Have a great week, Idaho, and enjoy the McCall Winter Carnival!