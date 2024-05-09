May is bringing clear and sunny skies, the warmest temperatures we've had this year will arrive this weekend

Happy Thursday

We have a gorgeous day ahead of us Idaho! Waking up temperatures will be in the 50s, I wouldn't shame you for grabbing a light jacket heading out the door. However, you won't need one this afternoon, just those sunglasses!

Idaho News 6

The only area struggling with moisture today is the Western Magic Valley. Good news is though, sunshine is still expected and any pop up showers are light.

We started this week off blistery and chilly! Today and the rest of the week we will feel the sunshine and the warmth. Temperatures are warmest on Sunday, if you are heading out for any outdoor activities for Mother's Day remember to hydrate and wear your sunscreen.

We are now starting to see a nice warm up, pool days are arriving this weekend!

