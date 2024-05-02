May brings unsettled weather with a larger event heading for our weekend

Happy Thursday Idaho

Unsettled weather continues, temperatures this morning are just shy of the mid to upper 30s. However, I wouldn't shame you for grabbing a coat. Temperatures will gradually warm to the mid 50s by this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

While Valley floors have been treading on the drier side, another system may bring widespread precipitation around lunch time. This will scatter through the afternoon making showers much more hit or miss across the area. Good news, these showers aren't expected to be super heavy. For my friends in the mountains, snow levels will be at 3500-4500 ft this morning, with accumulations of 2 inches for parts of our East and West Central Mountains.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Friday brings less active weather, the entire area will experience dry conditions with temperatures sky rocketing to the upper 60s! This quickly changes as we head into Saturday as a cold front approaches the area bringing a good soaking, gusty winds, and a dramatic cool down. I would recommend moving any hiking plans to Friday before the stronger system heads for our Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good Thursday Idaho

Sophia's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/