May begins with an unsettled weather pattern

Happy Hump day Idaho!

Wednesday brings another freeze warning. This was issued overnight and will be in effect until 9 am this morning for the Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and the Upper Snake River Plain. Remember to freeze or frost is possible put away any sensitive plants and protect outdoor plumbing.

Idaho News 6

Taking a look closer to home, we have a very chilly start to our Wednesday. Temperatures just shy of that freezing point through 6 am. If you're heading to that workout class, or going for a jog definitely wear a jacket. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 50s through 5 pm.

Idaho News 6

Friends in the mountains, the snow showers will be present for the morning commute. Notice that isolated snow showers may also appear across Valley floors primarily in the Boise area, expect this to changeover to light showers at times.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Heading into the afternoon remaining snow showers will push towards the east central mountains and the Valley floors will remain clear and dry.

The back half of the week, temperatures will continue to warm to the 70s and the unsettled weather pattern continues.

