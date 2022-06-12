Marginal severe weather risk Sunday in Idaho

Saturday night will bring some thunderstorm activity to the central mountains - a preview for what's to come Sunday afternoon.

Another wave of moisture from the Pacific hits Idaho Sunday bringing thunderstorms, torrential rainfall, gusty winds, and potential hail. There's a marginal risk for Severe weather tomorrow.

In the afternoon, a wide-spread system will start to sweep into Idaho from the southwest, churning up storm activity. The chance of rain ranges is over 90% in many areas of central and southern Idaho Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect through Sunday for most of Idaho due to the possibility of heavy rain with this system. Never wade into flooded water and get to higher ground if you encounter a swelling creek, stream or river.

Light snow will accumulate in higher elevations.

