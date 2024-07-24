Marginal Risk of Severe storms across SW Idaho, what this means for your afternoon

Hump day is here, and we are half way through the work week!

Remain weather aware today. I expect strong to severe storms this afternoon. This afternoon a cold front and low pressure system will approach SE Oregon and SW Idaho this afternoon and evening. The cold front will trigger strong to severe storms. The main concerns regarding stronger cells are small hail, strong outflow winds up to 70 mph, heavy rain, and lightning.

Idaho News 6

The rain and lightning may cause a bit of trouble for us. If showers grow heavy, specifically in the Falls, Durkee, Thompson, and Cow Valley fires. Flash flooding will be a concern. Despite the potential rain, lightning could trigger another wildfire and strong winds could cause fires to spread rapidly.

Now for those of you who may be working from home, or are off of work today. Power outages will be possible in the later afternoon and evening. The best way to prepare for this is by charging your electric devices, having flash lights, and a battery powered fan in case your power goes out during peak heating hours.

Heading into the back half of the week, smoke will gradually improve and temperatures will remain in the mid 90s over the weekend.

