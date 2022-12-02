Major winter storm winding down but what about Sunday?

The early season major snowstorm for central Idaho is winding down after leaving over a foot of snow in Long Valley and two feet in the higher mountains.

McCall has seen at least 13" of snow with this storm and now has about 18" on the ground. After hitting the mid-40s, Boise saw heavy rain turn to about an hour of snow with little to no accumulation.

Expect colder, drier weather to move in for Friday and Saturday before another storm hits Idaho from the south. This one may leave 1"-3" of snow in the Treasure Valley.

It will get cold after this storm so whatever falls on Sunday may stick around for a while causing very cold overnight low temperatures.

