Major winter storm underway for southern Idaho. Here is what you need to know.

A major snowstorm is likely for all of southern Idaho through Saturday night with 8"-10" of snow likely in the Boise area before sunrise Sunday.

Very cold air will make this a rare heavy snow event helping to squeeze out lots of moisture over the Treasure Valley with a dry snowfall that will accumulate rapidly. Computer models are calculating anywhere from 6"- 13" in the valley. Right now I am expecting around 9" totals to be common in the valley with this storm. To put this into perspective, here is a list of Boise's top 20 snowstorms:

1. 18.5 2/2,3/1916* 11. 9.3 3/9,10/1917

2. 18.1 2/1,2/1916 12. 9.2 12/21,22/1913

3. 13.6 2/14,15/1949 13. 9.0 4/6/1969

4. 11.2 12/21,22/1924 14. 8.7 1/19,20/2002

5. 10.9 1/6,7/1912 15. 8.2 1/5,6/1909

6. 10.1 12/20,21/1996 16. 8.1 1/25,26/1929

7. 9.9 2/12,13/2021 17. 7.9 1/30,31/1933

8. 9.8 12/19,20/1996 18. 7.7 12/23,24/2016

9. 9.7 1/20,21/2002 19. 7.6 11/13,14/2014

10. 9.6 12/24,25/1983 20. 7.5 12/24,25/1998

If Boise gets 9.0" of snow it will be tie for the 13th largest storm in its history. If Boise gets 10" of snow it will be the 7th largest.

During "Snowmageddon" Boise had 29" of snow between December 8, 2016 and January 10, 2017 and had a maximun snow depth of 15"

. In December of 2023 Boise had 3.8" of snow and so far in January 2024 Boise has received 12.3" before the onset of our current storm.

It is still possible for lesser snow amounts but there is an 82% chance of getting more than 6" of snow in Boise and there is a 50% chance of getting more than 8".

With the very dry snow it won't take much wind to blow the snow and reduce visibility even further, especially on open county roadways. Temperatures are running in the teens which will make for dangerous conditions for stranded motorists. It is advised to stay off the roadways Saturday night. At times heavy snowfall rates will be occurring which will make even the interstate completely snow covered and treacherous.

Heaviest snowfall for the valley should occur between 6pm Saturday and midnight. This storm should be over for the valley before sunrise Sunday.

Please stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates!