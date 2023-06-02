Lower valleys looking at nice Friday weather, mountains see more activity

Happy Friday! A remaining low pressure center along the coast is keeping things interesting here in Idaho weather-wise.

This morning, light precipitation or virga showers (rain doesn't reach the ground) is expected in eastern Oregon and along the Nevada border of Owyhee County. Very minimal impact.

In the lower valleys we're setting up for a calm day while instability is more located in the central mountains.

The Treasure Valley could see some light precipitation...but mostly we are set up for a sunny and calm day with temps reaching the low 80s.

This afternoon around 3PM, showers and t-storms will develop in higher elevations of SW Idaho and we'll track about a 40-60% chance of rain with this system. Check out this futuretrack of where the storms are set to populate around 4:30PM. Heavy rain, hail and gusty winds will be incorporated into this activity.

Idaho News 6

We're set up to see a few showers and t-storms in the Treasure Valley over the weekend as the low-pressure activity moves east.