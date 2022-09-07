Watch Now
Low pressure system to bring storms, lower temperatures

Posted at 9:21 AM, Sep 07, 2022
A trough of low pressure is due to hit Idaho today - that shift from high to low pressure will cause thunderstorms with wind gusts, lightning and blowing wind this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures today before this low pressure weather maker hits will still be well above normal. A daily heat record is set to be broken in Boise with a high temp of 101 today. The last time it was this hot was in 1955 at 97 degrees. We are also continuing to stack onto the trend of most days above 100 degrees ever recorded in the Treasure Valley.

Cooler temperatures are on the way though! Tomorrow's high in the Treasure Valley will be 85 degrees.

