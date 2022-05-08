Low-pressure system continues through Monday in southern Idaho

A low-pressure trough has settled into the southern Idaho region bringing cool temperatures and precipitation.

Temperatures will remain below normal until next weekend - highs in the upper 40's and low 50's and lows in the 20s and 30's.

Saturday evening, a chance of showers remains present as well as a chance of thunderstorms. The cool air in the area is has several disturbances embedded within it, so that brings some active weather.

On Sunday morning, precipitation may fall in the form of snow with cold overnight temperatures, especially in the mountains but even in some areas of our valleys. The chance of precipitation will lessen for your Mother's Day through the day - remember conditions are ideal for rainbows...send in your photos!

Through Monday some continued isolated showers will stick around. On Tuesday, dry conditions return and we'll see a steady increase of temperatures as we march towards the weekend.