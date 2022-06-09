Low-pressure system builds off Pacific NW coast, set to hit Idaho this weekend

GENEVA ZOLTEK — Thursday ended up being quite a nice day with temperatures reaching into the upper mid 70s to mid-80s by the hottest part of the day in southern Idaho. Expect very similar conditions tomorrow, with warmth and sunshine throughout the day.

Keep in mind this weekend: when it rains, it pours.

On Friday evening, a low-pressure system that's been building off the Pacific NW starts to hit Idaho. The cold front pushes through the state starting from the north and heads southeast. By Friday evening, central Idaho will see a slight chance of precipitation - about 20% - as this system moves through.

Saturday will mark the big shift for our forecast area, first for the southwest and west-central areas of the state. For example, the Treasure Valley has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. McCall will see an 80% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms throughout the day. The Magic Valley will not yet see too much action from this system.

Flash flooding is a risk when these areas see rain. This system is full of moisture that will descend rapidly towards the ground when it's overhead - so at the snap of a finger - small creeks, rivers, and other bodies of water could quickly swell and gain rapid speed. Be very careful to avoid water when these heavy downpours start. If you are out camping, don't camp near a stream or a river.

Sunday will see even more moisture and thunderstorms in central and southern Idaho as the system progressively moves south. Keep checking back for updates as we get closer to the weekend and continue to track the progress of this active weather.

See regional extended forecasts below:

