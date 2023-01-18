Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day.

Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover.

To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!

Towards the east, less precipitation is expected today but we will see cooler temperatures. Sun Valley will see a high of just 25 degrees today while Twin Falls will see around 37.

Idaho News 6

Overnight a wave of low pressure will move into the area and a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for SW Idaho and Eastern Oregon. Prepare for several inches of wet snow to accumulate over night in the Treasure Valley and 4-6 inches of snow above 4000 ft. We could see blowing snow and icy roads - so be careful doing any driving tonight and Thursday morning.