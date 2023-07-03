Watch Now
Low pressure from Canada offers heat relief

Idaho News 6
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 06:39:59-04

Temperatures remain a few degrees above normal Monday as Boise reaches highs in the low 90s thanks to the help of a cold front moving eastward through Canada at the start of this week. After weekend temperatures approached 100 degrees in the Treasure Valley area, these low 90s will feel a little more manageable.

The low pressure system will send some instability towards southern Idaho and eastern Oregon today. We'll see some clouds in central Idaho with >15% chance of an isolated storm. Gusty winds will develop due to this instability up to 25mph. Very minimal impact, but windy conditions will exacerbate a risk of quickly spreading wildfires. If you are launching fireworks for The Fourth, make sure to have water and a fire extinguisher handy for safety.

Tuesday's temperatures will cool a few more degrees and the Boise area will reach highs in the upper 80s along with some haze from wildfire smoke in Canada.

