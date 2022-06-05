Watch
Low-pressure brings another round of precipitation and instability Sunday

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 21:50:40-04

Several waves of low-pressure have rolled through Idaho over the weekend bringing widespread showers and dropping temperatures.

Low-pressure rolls into southern Idaho over the weekend. Photo taken Friday afternoon when conditions started outside the Idaho News 6 station in Nampa.

Sunday has more action in store. In the morning, another round of precipitation will bring heavy showers to southern and central Idaho. In the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are in store for the region.

In the Treasure Valley, there is a chance, 30-50%, of thunderstorms from noon to midnight. Throughout the day the Valley will see around a 90% chance of rain.

The Magic Valley, will also see a 30-50% chance of thunderstorms from noon to midnight. There is a lower chance of rain throughout the day, about 50%.

Central Idaho will also see action, McCall has 100% chance of rain with thunderstorms, especially after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Storm timelapse in Middleton, June 4

This low-pressure activity will start to clear out Monday night as a ridge of high-pressure builds warming temperatures into next week.

