Low pressure activity drops into Idaho, scattered showers and t-storms on deck

Happy Monday! We start out the workweek with hazy conditions and partly cloudy skies in the Gem State. Grab that rain jacket for when you're making your way home from work - we're looking at rain, possible hail, and gusty winds this evening with thunderstorm activity.

Around noon, a quick-moving wave of low pressure descends into Idaho from the NW. We'll first see scattered showers north of McCall in the early afternoon - around 2 PM. Cloud cover will also start to increase at this time. Around 5PM, a larger storm system will head into the Treasure Valley, West Central Mountains and eastern Oregon. This activity will last through the evening.

Storms could produce heavy amounts of rain in the higher elevations of north/central Idaho - a flood watch is in effect for Idaho County and Clearwater County.

Temperatures remain nice and mild with this system. We hit highs in the low 80s in the Treasure Valley the next couple days. We warm up again towards next weekend into seasonable temperatures.