Low pressure activity continues to dominate region

The Treasure Valley is looking at a 20% —> 10% chance of precipitation today as scattered showers continue to roll through Idaho.

Higher elevations will see a higher likelihood of snow showers today. The West Central Mountains tracking about 50% chance of the area seeing precipitation, for example. We'll see 1-4" snow accumulation by Tuesday night.

Low pressure means cold temperatures...and our highs remain about 10 degrees below normal today in the Treasure Valley. Next week, we should see them warm back into the 50s.

A larger system is set to roll through the region Friday.