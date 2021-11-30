Low clouds & patchy fog persist across southwestern Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — For the next several days, valley inversion will linger, favoring southwestern Idaho but still possible in some eastern regions. Patchy fog continues in the valley through at least Friday developing overnight and sticking around through morning rush hour.

Visibility drops to about half a mile to a mile in some areas particularly towns west of Nampa although this morning visibility in Mountain Home dropped to about a mile.

Dry, above-average conditions continue through the weekend but come Monday afternoon a storm developing off the Gulf of Alaska will likely bring valley rain and much-needed mountain snow.