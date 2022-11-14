Looking ahead to possible travel troubles

Not much of a change in our forecast for this week as dry, colder-than-normal weather continues. There is a chance of patchy morning fog in the Treasure Valley followed by plenty of sunshine and much lighter wind on Monday afternoon.

The mountains will stay dry and cold as well with no accumulating snow expected all week long.

As we head into the holiday travel week snow will likely return to the region causing possible travel troubles.

Stay connected right for updates to my travel forecast for next week!