Look forward to a hot and sunny week!

Central Idaho will continue to see isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday as a low-pressure system circulates around the region then disperses by Tuesday. The low pressure system is exiting Idaho through the northeast.

Southern Idaho is seeing far less active weather as we start out the work week and temperatures are going to start on a warming trend. By Wednesday, we'll be reaching the low 90's by the hottest part of the day in the valleys. Lot's of sunshine in store for this next week as well.

I think this next week will be a great week for hiking in the central mountains. Temperatures will be in the upper 70's by the hottest part of the day with all this high-pressure in the west-central and east-central mountain regions of Idaho.

As temps warm up remember to take precautions for heat-related illnesses and remember temperatures get even hotter in parked cars.