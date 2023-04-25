Long-term high pressure trend begins Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We're looking at a major shift in conditions starting Tuesday. From cool and wet weather...to hot and dry.

Winds stick around through today with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures are set to warm into the mid-60s in the Treasure Valley today back to normal levels. We'll be in the 50s in the higher the central mountain towns today...so expect more snow melt increasing stream flows.

Idaho News 6

Through the end of the week, we warm incrementally each day reaching the 80s over the weekend! Typically this time of year, temps hover around the mid-60s so we will be well above normal.